I received a gift this morning, with a matching Christmas card. I laughed out loud loudly and then knew immediately that Hen would want to play.I met the gifter when we were both photographing this red squirrel on Brownsea. We didn't realise we were 365ers who already followed each other until we compared photos! We've met up most years since 2018!PoJT introduced to a new cafe when we went out for an early birthday brunch of cheesy toast with mushrooms and tomatoes!