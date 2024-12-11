Sign up
Photo 3140
Cranberry Saucereres
Three punnets of fresh cranberries
Grated orange peel
Cinnamon sticks
A good shake of sugar
Generous slug of His posh port
Bung in preserving pan, heat gently,simmer until cranberries burst and not much liquid left and pan remains visible when berries and juice stirred
11th December 2024
11th Dec 24
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
5316
photos
216
followers
97
following
Views
6
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
moto g(7) power
Taken
11th December 2024 3:27pm
Exif
View Info
christmice24
