Cranberry Saucereres by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 3140

Cranberry Saucereres

Three punnets of fresh cranberries
Grated orange peel
Cinnamon sticks
A good shake of sugar
Generous slug of His posh port

Bung in preserving pan, heat gently,simmer until cranberries burst and not much liquid left and pan remains visible when berries and juice stirred




JackieR

