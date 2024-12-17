Sign up
Previous
Photo 3146
Where's Henry??
Wallis and Camilla sat in Sue's beautiful sea-kale as we made our Christmas wreaths. Unfortunately Henry hid when I left to go home, so I left them there to hunt him down.
Now, I am a little suspicious as Sue did say she needs a baby for her Nativity scene.........but no, she wouldn't kidnap a christmice! Would she???
17th December 2024
17th Dec 24
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
5327
photos
216
followers
97
following
861% complete
View this month »
Tags
christmice2024
