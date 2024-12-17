Previous
Where's Henry?? by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 3146

Where's Henry??

Wallis and Camilla sat in Sue's beautiful sea-kale as we made our Christmas wreaths. Unfortunately Henry hid when I left to go home, so I left them there to hunt him down.

Now, I am a little suspicious as Sue did say she needs a baby for her Nativity scene.........but no, she wouldn't kidnap a christmice! Would she???
17th December 2024 17th Dec 24

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
861% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact