What's in Here??

After a night at Sue's the Christmice family were safely delivered back to me when I was doing my shift in the shop.

The naughty mices explored the storeroom of the Foundation shop whilst waiting for my shift to end. They nosed in the delivery bags, rummaged in the size tag containers and joined up all the tag pins. They then tried to hide the price labels. I think a night at Sue's wasn't good for discipline!



Good job my get pushed challenge was to use the word exploration to interpret.