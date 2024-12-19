Previous
Pig Candle by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 3148

Pig Candle

Mum loved pigs and Dad bought her this wooden candle holder from a Swiss nick-knack shop come cafe. As it's Thursday, or PigDay, the mices said they wanted to be very low-key if I let them pose with it
19th December 2024 19th Dec 24

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
862% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Best on black background to seethe meeces. Lovely little candles.
December 19th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact