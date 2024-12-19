Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3148
Pig Candle
Mum loved pigs and Dad bought her this wooden candle holder from a Swiss nick-knack shop come cafe. As it's Thursday, or PigDay, the mices said they wanted to be very low-key if I let them pose with it
19th December 2024
19th Dec 24
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
5332
photos
217
followers
97
following
862% complete
View this month »
3141
3142
3143
3144
3145
3146
3147
3148
Latest from all albums
65
3144
3145
1843
3146
1844
3147
3148
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
PENTAX K-70
Taken
19th December 2024 1:34pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
christmice24
Susan Wakely
ace
Best on black background to seethe meeces. Lovely little candles.
December 19th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close