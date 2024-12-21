Sign up
Photo 3150
Defying Gravity
Received a tasty Cornish hamper, the mices had a bit of fun
PoJT - many shop staff ill with 'flu so I answered to call to arms and did four hours this afternoon. Knackeringly busy, but enjoyable
21st December 2024
21st Dec 24
3
0
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
5336
photos
217
followers
97
following
863% complete
Tags
christmice24
Susan Wakely
ace
I hope that the mices are ok in their tupsy turvy world.
December 21st, 2024
Casablanca
ace
Hope the blood doesn't go to their heads and make them do silly things.
December 21st, 2024
Kelly Ann Gray
ace
YES!! Love this.
December 21st, 2024
