Defying Gravity by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 3150

Defying Gravity

Received a tasty Cornish hamper, the mices had a bit of fun

PoJT - many shop staff ill with 'flu so I answered to call to arms and did four hours this afternoon. Knackeringly busy, but enjoyable
21st December 2024 21st Dec 24

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
Susan Wakely ace
I hope that the mices are ok in their tupsy turvy world.
December 21st, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Hope the blood doesn't go to their heads and make them do silly things.
December 21st, 2024  
Kelly Ann Gray ace
YES!! Love this.
December 21st, 2024  
