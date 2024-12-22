Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3151
Not The Cake Topper I Wanted
I've not decorated a Christmas cake in years, and the christmices insisted on giving tips, advice and basically taking over. Who needs a naughty elf when I've got these three!!!
22nd December 2024
22nd Dec 24
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
5337
photos
217
followers
97
following
863% complete
View this month »
3144
3145
3146
3147
3148
3149
3150
3151
Latest from all albums
1844
3147
3148
1845
66
3149
3150
3151
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
motorola edge 50 pro
Taken
22nd December 2024 4:17pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
christmice24
katy
ace
They definitely Have made a challenge and probably more interesting! Cute little capture of them and their mischief
December 22nd, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close