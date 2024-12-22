Previous
Not The Cake Topper I Wanted by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 3151

Not The Cake Topper I Wanted

I've not decorated a Christmas cake in years, and the christmices insisted on giving tips, advice and basically taking over. Who needs a naughty elf when I've got these three!!!
22nd December 2024 22nd Dec 24

JackieR

They definitely Have made a challenge and probably more interesting! Cute little capture of them and their mischief
December 22nd, 2024  
