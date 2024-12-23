Sign up
Photo 3152
I Requested Wine Not Henry
You have no idea how many failures the Christmice and I had, I rather wish I'd opened the bottle between takes
PoJT Farm shop had everything on my list, it wasn't rammed and was actually quite a pleasant expedition!
23rd December 2024
23rd Dec 24
3
1
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Tags
christmice24
Anne
ace
Haha! You persevered and got this fun shot!
December 23rd, 2024
Casablanca
ace
Ha ha, I love it!
December 23rd, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Don’t drown Henry.
December 23rd, 2024
