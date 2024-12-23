Previous
I Requested Wine Not Henry by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 3152

I Requested Wine Not Henry

You have no idea how many failures the Christmice and I had, I rather wish I'd opened the bottle between takes

PoJT Farm shop had everything on my list, it wasn't rammed and was actually quite a pleasant expedition!
23rd December 2024 23rd Dec 24

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
863% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Anne ace
Haha! You persevered and got this fun shot!
December 23rd, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Ha ha, I love it!
December 23rd, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Don’t drown Henry.
December 23rd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact