Katy's a Mices Sitter

Wallis and Camilla have done a 'Home Alone' and accidently left Henry in the USA with Kathy and her tree mices.

Kathy's mice family heard, ad nausium from the Christmices, how wonderful my time was with Katy in Alabama that they decided to nip over to meet her. Here they are in my favourite place in her home, the kitchen.