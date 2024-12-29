Previous
A Mouse Message by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 3158

A Mouse Message

Clever micees! They've made a bit of a change to His shopping bag (which IS used all year round!)
29th December 2024 29th Dec 24

Anne ace
Clever indeed!
December 29th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Cute
December 29th, 2024  
katy ace
FAV this has been so mast fully done that you were going to have to tell me what it said originally
December 29th, 2024  
xbm ace
This is not just mice: this is M&S mice.
December 29th, 2024  
JackieR ace
@g3xbm excellent!!! Wish I'd thought of that!!!!
@grammyn A bag but originally it was "A dog is for Life etc"
@joansmor running out of ideas
@365anne they are!!!
December 29th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Clever little mice.
December 29th, 2024  
