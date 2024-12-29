Sign up
Photo 3158
A Mouse Message
Clever micees! They've made a bit of a change to His shopping bag (which IS used all year round!)
29th December 2024
29th Dec 24
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Views
13
Comments
6
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
motorola edge 50 pro
Taken
29th December 2024 1:00pm
Tags
christmice24
,
a bag is for life
Anne
ace
Clever indeed!
December 29th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Cute
December 29th, 2024
katy
ace
FAV this has been so mast fully done that you were going to have to tell me what it said originally
December 29th, 2024
xbm
ace
This is not just mice: this is M&S mice.
December 29th, 2024
JackieR
ace
@g3xbm
excellent!!! Wish I'd thought of that!!!!
@grammyn
A bag but originally it was "A dog is for Life etc"
@joansmor
running out of ideas
@365anne
they are!!!
December 29th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Clever little mice.
December 29th, 2024
