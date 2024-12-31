Previous
Happy End Of Year by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Happy End Of Year

Thd Christmices celebrated last night and like Sid the Snowman are a bit flat and knocked out this morning.

Thank you for enjoying, and commenting, on their antics this month. They say they'll be back in the summer
31st December 2024 31st Dec 24

JackieR

Casablanca ace
LOL!! Sleep well, Christmice.
December 31st, 2024  
