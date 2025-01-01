Sign up
Previous
Photo 3161
Decorated Olive Tree in the Storm
My house is now too large, too quiet and not cluttered with toddler paraphernalia. It's raining and windy, and next door's fence is still not blowing down despite rocking and swinging wildly.
PoJT the best new year's day, yet also sad, as it was spent with our girls and their families, but now we're empty nesters again.
1st January 2025
1st Jan 25
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Tags
olive tree
