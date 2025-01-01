Previous
Decorated Olive Tree in the Storm by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Decorated Olive Tree in the Storm

My house is now too large, too quiet and not cluttered with toddler paraphernalia. It's raining and windy, and next door's fence is still not blowing down despite rocking and swinging wildly.

PoJT the best new year's day, yet also sad, as it was spent with our girls and their families, but now we're empty nesters again.
