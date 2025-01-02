Previous
Amaryllis by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 3162

Amaryllis

My get pushed was to add a texture later. The texture is fake snow from the play place we went to and the bloom is in my lounge.
2nd January 2025 2nd Jan 25

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
866% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

JackieR ace
@kali66 how's this? All done by phone
January 2nd, 2025  
katy ace
Beautiful high key, almost white on white, textured image
January 2nd, 2025  
Peter ace
Beautifully edited Diana, Fav:)
January 2nd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact