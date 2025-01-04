Previous
Alabama Clay Decoration by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 3164

Alabama Clay Decoration

My latest tree decoration, bought for me by a fabulous friend, from a quaint Prattville store. Every year it comes out will make me smile with fond memories.

PoJT - A wonderful morning with friends doing a treasure hunt around Emsworth. We didn't disgrace ourselves, or win!
4th January 2025 4th Jan 25

Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Francoise ace
curiously weird for sure
January 4th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
A little treasure.
January 4th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
nice
January 4th, 2025  
