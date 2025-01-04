Sign up
Previous
Photo 3164
Alabama Clay Decoration
My latest tree decoration, bought for me by a fabulous friend, from a quaint Prattville store. Every year it comes out will make me smile with fond memories.
PoJT - A wonderful morning with friends doing a treasure hunt around Emsworth. We didn't disgrace ourselves, or win!
4th January 2025
4th Jan 25
3
1
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
5360
photos
219
followers
90
following
866% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
motorola edge 50 pro
Taken
4th January 2025 5:06pm
Privacy
Public
Francoise
ace
curiously weird for sure
January 4th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
A little treasure.
January 4th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
nice
January 4th, 2025
