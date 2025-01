Pasteis de Nata (My Cheating Version)

I've made a Far Breton (or prune quiche as my girls impertinently called it!) to take to a luncheon tomorrow and had loads of custard left over. I cobbled together some pastry for cases and used the left over to make my version of the traditional Portuguese egg tarts.



PoJT transferred over 45,000 photographs to the external hard drive I was given for Christmas - only took an hour!!