Treatment not Prevention!

I stopped treating Olive preventively for fleas after reading Dave Goulson's "Garden Jungle" 18 months ago. We have bites, she's scratching and has insects in her fur! On the plus side, every skirting board, behind and under beds and shelves ( and airing cupboard as she lived there when toddlers visited) is vacuumed and sprayed. Everything in the airing cupboard needs a hot wash and hang outdoors, currently stored in garage! Anyone want a (treated) lodger cat??