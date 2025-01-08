Sign up
Previous
Photo 3168
Rutidosis in an Amaryllis
I hoped the macro function on 'phone would show the rutidodis of the stamen in the amarillys flower.
Another for my challenge from Annie to include green in my photo.
8th January 2025
8th Jan 25
2
0
Tags
wrinkled
,
getpushedjackier
,
pigword
,
get-pushed-649
LTaylor
ace
great up close anther panther them pistls and flower bloomy things
January 8th, 2025
JackieR
ace
@annied
another one for you
@365projectltaylor
I think I know what you mean!!!
January 8th, 2025
@365projectltaylor I think I know what you mean!!!