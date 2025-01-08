Previous
Rutidosis in an Amaryllis by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 3168

Rutidosis in an Amaryllis

I hoped the macro function on 'phone would show the rutidodis of the stamen in the amarillys flower.

Another for my challenge from Annie to include green in my photo.
8th January 2025 8th Jan 25

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
867% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

LTaylor ace
great up close anther panther them pistls and flower bloomy things
January 8th, 2025  
JackieR ace
@annied another one for you
@365projectltaylor I think I know what you mean!!!
January 8th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact