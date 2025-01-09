Previous
Warship Totems by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 3169

Warship Totems

Back in the day warships had figureheads to represent the soul of the vessel. Nowadays they just have a plaque ( although Geoff Bezoz has a tacky one on his superyacht).

HMS Queen Elizabeth was reflected with the 1920's figurehead from HMS Victory, battleships separated by 200 years of conflict.
9th January 2025 9th Jan 25

JackieR

Susan Wakely ace
A great then and now.
January 9th, 2025  
