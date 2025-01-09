Sign up
Previous
Photo 3169
Warship Totems
Back in the day warships had figureheads to represent the soul of the vessel. Nowadays they just have a plaque ( although Geoff Bezoz has a tacky one on his superyacht).
HMS Queen Elizabeth was reflected with the 1920's figurehead from HMS Victory, battleships separated by 200 years of conflict.
9th January 2025
9th Jan 25
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Susan Wakely
ace
A great then and now.
January 9th, 2025
