Committed

A large section of the beach was cordonned off as explosive experts dealt with a small unexploded device at the tide-line. The explosion was a gentle thud and not really news worthy.



There were a couple of mad swimmers in the water and this lady very slowly walked into the sea to join them - bonkers the lot of them!!!



PoJT - First hula-hoop session this year, hooped mostly in my non-preferred direction and didn't drop the hoop too often.

