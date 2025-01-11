Sign up
Photo 3171
Committed
A large section of the beach was cordonned off as explosive experts dealt with a small unexploded device at the tide-line. The explosion was a gentle thud and not really news worthy.
There were a couple of mad swimmers in the water and this lady very slowly walked into the sea to join them - bonkers the lot of them!!!
PoJT - First hula-hoop session this year, hooped mostly in my non-preferred direction and didn't drop the hoop too often.
11th January 2025
11th Jan 25
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
PENTAX K-70
Taken
11th January 2025 1:40pm
Tags
sea
,
wave
,
hayling
,
swimmer
,
bllue
moni kozi
Remarkable: she's wearing gloves!
January 11th, 2025
