Committed by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 3171

Committed

A large section of the beach was cordonned off as explosive experts dealt with a small unexploded device at the tide-line. The explosion was a gentle thud and not really news worthy.

There were a couple of mad swimmers in the water and this lady very slowly walked into the sea to join them - bonkers the lot of them!!!

PoJT - First hula-hoop session this year, hooped mostly in my non-preferred direction and didn't drop the hoop too often.
11th January 2025 11th Jan 25

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
868% complete

moni kozi
Remarkable: she's wearing gloves!
January 11th, 2025  
