Photo 3172
Bashfull or vain?
These flowers never stay upright in a vase do they?
12th January 2025
12th Jan 25
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Tags
gerbera
narayani
ace
Shorter stem
January 12th, 2025
Joanne Diochon
ace
Yes, shorter stem would probably help but I laughed when I saw this because it kind of reminded me of how I feel sometimes, at the end of a long day, just too hard to keep holding my head up. :)
January 12th, 2025
Annie-Sue
ace
Lonely - wants a bit of companionship - and support!
Lovely nature morte tho'
January 12th, 2025
Casablanca
ace
Narcissus for sure!
January 12th, 2025
katy
ace
I’m going with bashful! I’m also going with aFAV!
January 12th, 2025
