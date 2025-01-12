Previous
Bashfull or vain? by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Bashfull or vain?

These flowers never stay upright in a vase do they?
JackieR

@30pics4jackiesdiamond
narayani ace
Shorter stem
January 12th, 2025  
Joanne Diochon ace
Yes, shorter stem would probably help but I laughed when I saw this because it kind of reminded me of how I feel sometimes, at the end of a long day, just too hard to keep holding my head up. :)
January 12th, 2025  
Annie-Sue ace
Lonely - wants a bit of companionship - and support!

Lovely nature morte tho'
January 12th, 2025  
Casablanca ace
Narcissus for sure!
January 12th, 2025  
katy ace
I’m going with bashful! I’m also going with aFAV!
January 12th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
