Previous
Photo 3173
Meeting in the Library
What a setting for a meeting
13th January 2025
13th Jan 25
5
0
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
5373
photos
219
followers
91
following
Photo Details
Views
17
Comments
5
Album
365
Camera
motorola edge 50 pro
Taken
13th January 2025 11:52am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Casablanca
ace
Not especially private but nice natural light.
January 13th, 2025
katy
ace
The views look fabulous. It would’ve been hard for me to concentrate on the meeting.
January 13th, 2025
Misty
ace
love the shapes and leading lines
January 13th, 2025
Annie-Sue
ace
Definitely open to distractions!
January 13th, 2025
Zilli~
ace
Great framing
January 13th, 2025
