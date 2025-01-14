Previous
Quick Change by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 3174

Quick Change

No idea why he was changing from wearing a shirt to a pullover behind the war memorial. There were a few items of clothing in those bags!
14th January 2025 14th Jan 25

