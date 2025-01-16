Previous
Kismet Hardy by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 3176

Kismet Hardy

Admiral Lord Nelson died on this spot. He was hit in the shoulder by a musket fired by a French sniper, who had taken aim at the gold that emblazened Nelson's uniform, making him an obvious target.
16th January 2025 16th Jan 25

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
870% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact