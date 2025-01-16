Sign up
Photo 3176
Kismet Hardy
Admiral Lord Nelson died on this spot. He was hit in the shoulder by a musket fired by a French sniper, who had taken aim at the gold that emblazened Nelson's uniform, making him an obvious target.
16th January 2025
16th Jan 25
Views
2
365
PENTAX K-70
16th January 2025 10:37am
Public
hms vistory
