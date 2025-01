Admiring a Facsimile

Him and I went to view an exhibition of Dora Carrington's work. Lots of original works by her and her contempories and friends many within the 'Bloomdsbury Group'. Sadly she died young, she shot herself when only 38.

To paraphrase Him " Surprised she had time to paint as she was always on holiday, swapping around with husbands or lovers" Honestly He's a philistine - but some of her work is odd but most of it is lovely!



PoJT - I think I met my new camera today, hide my credit card!!