Previous
Photo 3178
Holiday Brochure and Lights
Bit of fun curling up a brochure and then finding an unusual point of view
18th January 2025
18th Jan 25
2
1
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
5385
photos
219
followers
91
following
3171
3172
3173
3174
3175
3176
3177
3178
3175
1860
69
1861
3176
1862
3177
3178
Views
9
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
PENTAX K-70
Taken
18th January 2025 3:11pm
magazine
,
paper curl
April
ace
Wow!
January 18th, 2025
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Looks wonderful.
January 18th, 2025
