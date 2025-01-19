Pebble Views

I love a pebble! This has been in my pocket for a while, I think I may have picked it up in Lulworth Cove last year. It's so smooth and tactile and such a pretty colour blue connected to a dense sandstone. It reminds me of larimar, a mineral only found in The Dominican Republic, not Dorset!!
Another for my get pushed from Laura to do a collage.
PoJT Made Him break his new year resolution of not making any trips into Portsmouth. Went to the art gallery to view an exhibition all about trees painted by one artist, The Quietness of Feeling by Benjamin Haughton