Pebble Views by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 3179

Pebble Views

I love a pebble! This has been in my pocket for a while, I think I may have picked it up in Lulworth Cove last year. It's so smooth and tactile and such a pretty colour blue connected to a dense sandstone. It reminds me of larimar, a mineral only found in The Dominican Republic, not Dorset!!
Another for my get pushed from Laura to do a collage.

PoJT Made Him break his new year resolution of not making any trips into Portsmouth. Went to the art gallery to view an exhibition all about trees painted by one artist, The Quietness of Feeling by Benjamin Haughton
19th January 2025 19th Jan 25

Susan Wakely ace
Fabulous pebble nicely presented.
January 19th, 2025  
John Falconer ace
Nicely done.
January 19th, 2025  
LTaylor ace
great views
January 19th, 2025  
william wooderson ace
Yes they're like little works of art in their own right.
January 19th, 2025  
moni kozi
Brilliant response
January 19th, 2025  
