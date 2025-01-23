Previous
Experimenting with DoF by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 3183

Experimenting with DoF

A tour around the Royal Naval Historic Museum, a great opportunity to try out the camera's abilities in low light. This is the bow of a huge model, so annoying its pulpit is wonky!!

PoJT seeing the stored history and treasures in the museum.
23rd January 2025 23rd Jan 25

Photo Details

