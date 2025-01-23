Sign up
Photo 3183
Experimenting with DoF
A tour around the Royal Naval Historic Museum, a great opportunity to try out the camera's abilities in low light. This is the bow of a huge model, so annoying its pulpit is wonky!!
PoJT seeing the stored history and treasures in the museum.
23rd January 2025
23rd Jan 25
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6700
Taken
23rd January 2025 11:42am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bokeh
