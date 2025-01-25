Previous
Southsea Sights on a Sunny Day!! by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 3185

Southsea Sights on a Sunny Day!!

A lovely sunny, and not too cold, stroll along the seafront. So lovely to see the refurbished shelters in use. Forced ourselves into The Tenth Hole for three (!) pots of tea and cake ( just the one!)

PoJT - popped in to see my godson on way home. Admired his collection if 'jungle' plants.
25th January 2025 25th Jan 25

