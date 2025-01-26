Previous
Three Blueish Bottles by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 3186

Three Blueish Bottles

It's stormy out there today so what else to do except play with fossicked finds, lights and a bit of Affinity texturing??

PoJT - next door's fence finally blown over- hopefully whole section will now be replaced!!
26th January 2025 26th Jan 25

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Lovely image of your fossicked finds.
January 26th, 2025  
