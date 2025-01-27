Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3187
Threatening
Ten minutes later we had lightening and thunder, a hailstone storm 15 minutes after, then heavy rain followed by windy sunshine. The mill pond actually had waves on it!
PoJT - I'm a year younger than I thought!! Spoilt with lovely gifts and some very funny cards.
27th January 2025
27th Jan 25
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
5400
photos
219
followers
91
following
873% complete
View this month »
3180
3181
3182
3183
3184
3185
3186
3187
Latest from all albums
3183
3184
1866
3185
256
1867
3186
3187
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
motorola edge 50 pro
Taken
27th January 2025 12:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
weather
,
emsworth
,
lovely light
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
It sure does look threatening. Great capture.
January 27th, 2025
Francoise
ace
oh wow. I absolutely love this kind of lighting
January 27th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close