Threatening by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Threatening

Ten minutes later we had lightening and thunder, a hailstone storm 15 minutes after, then heavy rain followed by windy sunshine. The mill pond actually had waves on it!

PoJT - I'm a year younger than I thought!! Spoilt with lovely gifts and some very funny cards.
27th January 2025 27th Jan 25

JackieR

@30pics4jackiesdiamond
Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
mittens (Marilyn) ace
It sure does look threatening. Great capture.
January 27th, 2025  
Francoise ace
oh wow. I absolutely love this kind of lighting
January 27th, 2025  
