Previous
Photo 3188
Forget Me Not
College photo walk in town today. Flat grey light, flat grey town, flat grey attitude! We were charged with doing street photography and to somehow capture movement.
My get pushed is to try out something new with new camera. It took a while to sort the settings, and then have someone walk through the heart wreath.
PoJT I held the door open for a lady with a shopping trolly. As she passed me she proudly told me she's 95, I told her how old I was yesterday. She snorted and said I was just a youngster!!
28th January 2025
28th Jan 25
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Tags
getpushedjackier
,
get-pushed-652
JackieR
ace
@njmom3
here's a first attempt at your challenge Nada
January 28th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
I like your person stepping through the heart.
January 28th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Eye catching colourful florist… clever photo! Pretty brilliant.
January 28th, 2025
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Very cool.
January 28th, 2025
