Forget Me Not

College photo walk in town today. Flat grey light, flat grey town, flat grey attitude! We were charged with doing street photography and to somehow capture movement.



My get pushed is to try out something new with new camera. It took a while to sort the settings, and then have someone walk through the heart wreath.



PoJT I held the door open for a lady with a shopping trolly. As she passed me she proudly told me she's 95, I told her how old I was yesterday. She snorted and said I was just a youngster!!