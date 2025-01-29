Sign up
Previous
Photo 3189
The Pianist
This gentleman brings his own music and, to my ears, plays beautifully on the community piano in the shopping centre.
PoJT - annual blood test, went in early for appointment!
29th January 2025
29th Jan 25
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6700
Taken
28th January 2025 12:31pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
John Falconer
ace
Nice capture
January 29th, 2025
katy
ace
it must’ve been a joy to hear him! Terrific shot of him as he performs
January 29th, 2025
narayani
ace
Lovely shot - bet he’d like a copy
January 29th, 2025
