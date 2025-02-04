Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3195
Cathedral Arches
Another concert in the cathedral, another trip to camera shop.
4th February 2025
4th Feb 25
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
5418
photos
219
followers
91
following
875% complete
View this month »
3188
3189
3190
3191
3192
3193
3194
3195
Latest from all albums
1872
3192
72
3193
1873
1874
3194
3195
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
motorola edge 50 pro
Taken
4th February 2025 1:04pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cathedral
,
doorway
,
for2025
,
feb25words
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely.na must see on a black background.
February 4th, 2025
Liz Gooster
ace
Gorgeous shadows and atmosphere
February 4th, 2025
william wooderson
ace
Ooh a very dark atmospheric shot. I believe you really went to a meeting with a sinister cult! Fav anyway...
February 4th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close