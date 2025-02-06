Previous
Fisherman's Walk by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 3197

Fisherman's Walk

Back in the day Emsworth was a thriving oyster community, until a Bishop of Winchester died after allegedly eating a plateful.

Fisherman's Walk connects man-made Fowley Island to the mainland so harvested oysters could be stored and collected at a later time.

In all the years I've been here, it's the first time I've actually stepped on the path. I've sailed, kayaked, SUPed and powerboated over it loads of times at high water though!!
