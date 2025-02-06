Sign up
Photo 3197
Fisherman's Walk
Back in the day Emsworth was a thriving oyster community, until a Bishop of Winchester died after allegedly eating a plateful.
Fisherman's Walk connects man-made Fowley Island to the mainland so harvested oysters could be stored and collected at a later time.
In all the years I've been here, it's the first time I've actually stepped on the path. I've sailed, kayaked, SUPed and powerboated over it loads of times at high water though!!
6th February 2025
6th Feb 25
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Tags
pathway
emsworth
for2025
feb25words
