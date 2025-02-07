Previous
Snowdrops by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Snowdrops

They thrive on wholesale neglect
7th February 2025 7th Feb 25

JackieR

Unless a pesky squirrel has a penchant for the bulbs.
February 7th, 2025  
Oh they do indeed. What a lovely clump!
February 7th, 2025  
