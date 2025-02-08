Previous
A Community Essential
Photo 3199

A Community Essential

It's been a pub, a Chinese restaurant and now a supermarket. I like that the cashpoint is at the entrance, the bakery section is delicious and as a 'member' I'm conned into thinking I'm getting deals!
8th February 2025

Photo Details

