That Little Teashop by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 3201

That Little Teashop

A darling little cafe, in a very old building, hidden in a back street. A bottomless pot of tea is £1, price unchanged since the tearoom opened in 2004. (3 cakes to take away £6!!)
10th February 2025 10th Feb 25

JackieR

Susan Wakely ace
Any door with Teashop on is an invitation
February 10th, 2025  
