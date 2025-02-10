Sign up
Previous
Photo 3201
That Little Teashop
A darling little cafe, in a very old building, hidden in a back street. A bottomless pot of tea is £1, price unchanged since the tearoom opened in 2004. (3 cakes to take away £6!!)
10th February 2025
10th Feb 25
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Tags
vintage
for2025
feb25words
Susan Wakely
ace
Any door with Teashop on is an invitation
February 10th, 2025
