VW Trinket Box by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 3202

VW Trinket Box

A friend spotted this at a flea market in Jersey and felt she just HAD to buy it for me. It's apparantly vintage and I now store scissors, pens, and other ephemera that used to be in a jam jar, in it.
11th February 2025 11th Feb 25

JackieR

mittens (Marilyn) ace
It is really cute looking.
February 11th, 2025  
