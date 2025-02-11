Sign up
Previous
Photo 3202
VW Trinket Box
A friend spotted this at a flea market in Jersey and felt she just HAD to buy it for me. It's apparantly vintage and I now store scissors, pens, and other ephemera that used to be in a jam jar, in it.
11th February 2025
11th Feb 25
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Photo Details
Tags
vintage
,
van
,
for2025
,
feb25words
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
It is really cute looking.
February 11th, 2025
