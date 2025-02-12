Previous
Mum's and My Pearls
Mum's and My Pearls

Mum's rope is broken and mine are in a Ratner's box. Neither set is real, they're not rough on the teeth.

PoJT Dropping Sue's Faldo toy into her cup of tea, (at least three drops!) in a cafe, no-one even noticed!!!
Swillin' Billy Flynn ace
Always good to have something to clutch when outraged. 😁
February 12th, 2025  
