Previous
Photo 3203
Mum's and My Pearls
Mum's rope is broken and mine are in a Ratner's box. Neither set is real, they're not rough on the teeth.
PoJT Dropping Sue's Faldo toy into her cup of tea, (at least three drops!) in a cafe, no-one even noticed!!!
12th February 2025
12th Feb 25
1
1
JackieR
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
5429
photos
219
followers
91
following
3196
3197
3198
3199
3200
3201
3202
3203
3198
3199
3200
1876
73
3201
3202
3203
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
motorola edge 50 pro
Taken
12th February 2025 2:45pm
Tags
jewellery
,
for2025
,
feb25words
,
what a fab making every pearl grey not yellow!
Swillin' Billy Flynn
Always good to have something to clutch when outraged. 😁
February 12th, 2025
