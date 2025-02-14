Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3205
Love Mementoes
Grey dried vegetation from our wedding, dried rose from a bunch he gave me, silk roses from daughter's and swizzle stick no idea!
14th February 2025
14th Feb 25
4
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
5431
photos
220
followers
92
following
878% complete
View this month »
3198
3199
3200
3201
3202
3203
3204
3205
Latest from all albums
3200
1876
73
3201
3202
3203
3204
3205
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
motorola edge 50 pro
Taken
14th February 2025 8:46am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
ornament
,
for2025
,
feb25words
Anne
ace
What lovely memories in this Jackie, lovely composition too
February 14th, 2025
Peter
ace
Well composed and beautifully captured Jackie, Fav:)
February 14th, 2025
Liz Gooster
ace
Wonderful. It’s like a beautiful collage of memories in a vase.
February 14th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
February 14th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close