Love Mementoes by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 3205

Love Mementoes

Grey dried vegetation from our wedding, dried rose from a bunch he gave me, silk roses from daughter's and swizzle stick no idea!
14th February 2025 14th Feb 25

JackieR

The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Anne ace
What lovely memories in this Jackie, lovely composition too
February 14th, 2025  
Peter ace
Well composed and beautifully captured Jackie, Fav:)
February 14th, 2025  
Liz Gooster ace
Wonderful. It’s like a beautiful collage of memories in a vase.
February 14th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
February 14th, 2025  
