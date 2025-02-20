Sign up
Photo 3211
Admiring the Work of Nicola Rose
The artwork was best viewed at a distance rather than close up. A
talented artist
who was rather good at abstracting light and water.
20th February 2025
20th Feb 25
JackieR 🤓
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
5446
photos
220
followers
92
following
12
2
365
motorola edge 50 pro
20th February 2025 12:01pm
Tags
for2025
katy
ace
i like your view for this photo. What medium does she use? i didn't see it in the information
February 20th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Nicely captured with use the one person in frame.
February 20th, 2025
