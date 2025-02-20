Previous
Admiring the Work of Nicola Rose by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Admiring the Work of Nicola Rose

The artwork was best viewed at a distance rather than close up. A talented artist who was rather good at abstracting light and water.
20th February 2025 20th Feb 25

JackieR 🤓

katy ace
i like your view for this photo. What medium does she use? i didn't see it in the information
February 20th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Nicely captured with use the one person in frame.
February 20th, 2025  
