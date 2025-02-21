Sign up
Photo 3212
Still Smile Inducing in Monochrome?
I think so!
21st February 2025
21st Feb 25
2
0
JackieR 🤓
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
motorola edge 50 pro
Taken
21st February 2025 12:01pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
daffodils
,
for2025
,
feb25words
Susan Wakely
ace
Beautiful Daffs.
February 21st, 2025
katy
ace
They are very smiling inducing and look so elegant in black and white. Are they from your garden?
February 21st, 2025
