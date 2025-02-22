Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3213
Going Down
I didn't notice the reflections of the shopper at the top at first
22nd February 2025
22nd Feb 25
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
JackieR 🤓
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
5448
photos
220
followers
92
following
880% complete
View this month »
3206
3207
3208
3209
3210
3211
3212
3213
Latest from all albums
3209
1881
1882
3210
1883
3211
3212
3213
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
motorola edge 50 pro
Taken
22nd February 2025 9:59am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
balance
,
leading line
,
for2025
,
feb25words
narayani
ace
The reflections make it
February 22nd, 2025
John Falconer
ace
Well done with the reflections. Of course you noticed them!! Great shot.
February 22nd, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close