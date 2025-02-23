Sign up
Previous
Photo 3214
Flealine
I suspect that despite two treatments and frequent grooming she may still be harbouring bugs. She leaps up about 6' into the air, runs away from herself and scratches a lot!
Think may need to pay out an exorbitant vet's fees for the industrial strength, bee killing, ecology damaging, river polluting insecticide to put on her neck.
23rd February 2025
23rd Feb 25
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
5449
photos
220
followers
92
following
880% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
motorola edge 50 pro
Taken
23rd February 2025 1:29pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
olive
,
for2025
Joanne Diochon
ace
Have you tried the treatments that you put on the back of her neck that get into her blood stream? Sorry should have read your whole post before commenting. Are those neck ones actually that bad? I used them when I had 5 cats and they seemed to work and we still had a lot of bees and wasps and all other kinds of bugs in the garden.
February 23rd, 2025
Gillian Brown
ace
I remember the overly expensive back of the neck treatments when we had a cat.
February 23rd, 2025
