Flealine by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 3214

Flealine

I suspect that despite two treatments and frequent grooming she may still be harbouring bugs. She leaps up about 6' into the air, runs away from herself and scratches a lot!

Think may need to pay out an exorbitant vet's fees for the industrial strength, bee killing, ecology damaging, river polluting insecticide to put on her neck.
23rd February 2025 23rd Feb 25

JackieR 🤓

@30pics4jackiesdiamond
Joanne Diochon ace
Have you tried the treatments that you put on the back of her neck that get into her blood stream? Sorry should have read your whole post before commenting. Are those neck ones actually that bad? I used them when I had 5 cats and they seemed to work and we still had a lot of bees and wasps and all other kinds of bugs in the garden.
February 23rd, 2025  
Gillian Brown ace
I remember the overly expensive back of the neck treatments when we had a cat.
February 23rd, 2025  
