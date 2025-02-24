Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3215
Have a Good Time Lia-Mia
Lia-Mia, one of my most skilled legographers, has the opportunity to go away on a week's residential photography workshop.
Jay-Kay, Norman, Olivia (she of the selfie stick!), Pete ( remember his motorbike antics?), Queenie ,Roberto and I all hope to get some tips on her return.
24th February 2025
24th Feb 25
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
JackieR 🤓
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
5450
photos
220
followers
92
following
880% complete
View this month »
3208
3209
3210
3211
3212
3213
3214
3215
Latest from all albums
1882
3210
1883
3211
3212
3213
3214
3215
Photo Details
Views
15
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
motorola edge 50 pro
Taken
24th February 2025 11:23am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
lego
,
jrlego
,
for2025
Anne
ace
Lucky Lia Mia! Shame you can’t stow away with her 🤨
February 24th, 2025
Kelly Ann Gray
ace
Love the wink!
February 24th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Lots of fun planned for you Lia-Mia. Bring your friends if you want or have fun on your own.
February 24th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close