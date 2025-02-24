Previous
Have a Good Time Lia-Mia by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 3215

Have a Good Time Lia-Mia

Lia-Mia, one of my most skilled legographers, has the opportunity to go away on a week's residential photography workshop.

Jay-Kay, Norman, Olivia (she of the selfie stick!), Pete ( remember his motorbike antics?), Queenie ,Roberto and I all hope to get some tips on her return.
24th February 2025 24th Feb 25

JackieR 🤓

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
880% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Anne ace
Lucky Lia Mia! Shame you can’t stow away with her 🤨
February 24th, 2025  
Kelly Ann Gray ace
Love the wink!
February 24th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Lots of fun planned for you Lia-Mia. Bring your friends if you want or have fun on your own.
February 24th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact