Previous
Not My Kitchen by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 3217

Not My Kitchen

Leek and potato soup scattered with posh parsley
26th February 2025 26th Feb 25

JackieR 🤓

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
881% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

narayani ace
Nice shot. And sounds like nice soup too
February 26th, 2025  
Anne ace
Lovely kitchen capture. Hope the soup was good!
February 26th, 2025  
Kathryn M ace
Funny....we had home made leek and potato soup yesterday and today (finishing it off) Love the composition.
February 26th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact