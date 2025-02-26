Sign up
Photo 3217
Photo 3217
Not My Kitchen
Leek and potato soup scattered with posh parsley
26th February 2025
26th Feb 25
3
0
JackieR 🤓
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
5455
photos
220
followers
92
following
881% complete
3210
3211
3212
3213
3214
3215
3216
3217
3213
3214
1884
3215
3216
76
1885
3217
Views
6
6
Comments
3
3
Album
365
Camera
motorola edge 50 pro
Taken
26th February 2025 1:00pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
for2025
narayani
ace
Nice shot. And sounds like nice soup too
February 26th, 2025
Anne
ace
Lovely kitchen capture. Hope the soup was good!
February 26th, 2025
Kathryn M
ace
Funny....we had home made leek and potato soup yesterday and today (finishing it off) Love the composition.
February 26th, 2025
