Previous
Cat Obscures View of Prime Minister by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 3218

Cat Obscures View of Prime Minister

Charlie is 16, blind in one eye and knows the Sky box is warmest place to sit!
27th February 2025 27th Feb 25

JackieR 🤓

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
881% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
LOL!! That is hilarious
February 27th, 2025  
xbm ace
Can he do this for the US president?
February 27th, 2025  
katy ace
He looks perfect sitting in that press conference like that! Terrific timing to get such a fun composition
February 27th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact