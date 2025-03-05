Previous
Emerging Through the Mist by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 3224

Emerging Through the Mist

It was so foggy this morning, and oh so cold!! I paused at the railway bridge this morning to get this, I had to be quick, because if a train stops at this station, it stops at every one from start to finish of journey (and any in between)
5th March 2025 5th Mar 25

JackieR 🤓

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
883% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Great foggy capture.
March 5th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
It looks a grumpy train.
March 5th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Good capture
March 5th, 2025  
BillyBoy
Nicely shot.
March 5th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact