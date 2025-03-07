Sign up
Photo 3226
The Time Keeper
I still haven't timed how long this sand timer takes to empty. This novel is making me reluctant to do so though!
7th March 2025
7th Mar 25
JackieR 🤓
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
8
1
365
motorola edge 50 pro
7th March 2025 10:02am
book
time
novel
rainbow2025
sandtimer
katy
Interestingly presented subject, and I love the blue tones
March 7th, 2025
