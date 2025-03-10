Previous
Dapper Man on a Train by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 3229

Dapper Man on a Train

Red plaid trousers, cashmere coat, lamb's wool sweater, red laces in his shiny shoes AND a red 'phone case. Wonder what his favourite colour is??
10th March 2025 10th Mar 25

JackieR 🤓

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
