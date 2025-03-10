Sign up
Photo 3229
Dapper Man on a Train
Red plaid trousers, cashmere coat, lamb's wool sweater, red laces in his shiny shoes AND a red 'phone case. Wonder what his favourite colour is??
10th March 2025
JackieR 🤓
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
3222
3223
3224
3225
3226
3227
3228
3229
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
motorola edge 50 pro
Taken
8th March 2025 8:37am
Tags
rainbow2025
